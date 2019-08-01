This week you can get outside, grab some great food and gear up for some top-notch fun in the community with the festivities at Salem Days and Alpine Days.
Salem Days will run Friday through Aug. 10, with this week’s events including the Dutch Oven Cook Off, Little Miss Salem and the Salem Day Family Fireside.
Alpine Days will also run Friday through Aug. 10, with events for that celebration including Pickleball Tournaments, a mountain bike race, fireside, tennis tournament, Foam Party, Family Night BBQ and Movie in the Park.
Get a full schedule of events for both celebrations at http://salemcity.org/salem-days and http://alpinedays.org.