Madi Graham, 13, left, and Katie Maag, 12, carry their boat, named El Gato, out of the water after sinking before finishing the race during Salem Days' Cardboard Duct Tape Regatta held Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Knoll Park in Salem. Captains of cardboard vessels young and old set sail on the waters of Salem Pond to compete in the regatta's four categories: youth team (two riders 13 and younger), adult team (two riders 14 and older), family team (one adult, one youth) and freestyle (for boats made before the regatta without limitations on amount of cardboard, duct tape, or construction time). For the former three categories, competitors had two hours to make a vessel out of corrugated cardboard, a 1X2X8 board and three rolls of duct tape. Competitors were asked to bring their own life jackets, paddles and utility knives, as well as more decorative touches, such as costumes. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald