Salem Days Cardboard Duct Tape Regatta 01
Buy Now

Madi Graham, 13, left, and Katie Maag, 12, carry their boat, named El Gato, out of the water after sinking before finishing the race during Salem Days' Cardboard Duct Tape Regatta held Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Knoll Park in Salem. Captains of cardboard vessels young and old set sail on the waters of Salem Pond to compete in the regatta's four categories: youth team (two riders 13 and younger), adult team (two riders 14 and older), family team (one adult, one youth) and freestyle (for boats made before the regatta without limitations on amount of cardboard, duct tape, or construction time). For the former three categories, competitors had two hours to make a vessel out of corrugated cardboard, a 1X2X8 board and three rolls of duct tape. Competitors were asked to bring their own life jackets, paddles and utility knives, as well as more decorative touches, such as costumes. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

This week you can get outside, grab some great food and gear up for some top-notch fun in the community with the festivities at Salem Days and Alpine Days.

Salem Days will run Friday through Aug. 10, with this week’s events including the Dutch Oven Cook Off, Little Miss Salem and the Salem Day Family Fireside.

Alpine Days will also run Friday through Aug. 10, with events for that celebration including Pickleball Tournaments, a mountain bike race, fireside, tennis tournament, Foam Party, Family Night BBQ and Movie in the Park.

Get a full schedule of events for both celebrations at http://salemcity.org/salem-days and http://alpinedays.org.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!