Celebrating its 13th year, the Country Farm Fest in Payson is a family-produced, family-oriented event with something fun for everyone.
This year’s Fest is set for Friday and Saturday as well as Oct. 17-29 with hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at A Country Farm (4058 W. 9600 South in Payson).
This year, two new events are making a debut — Photo Booth and Witches Kitchen. You can also participate in other events, including make-it and take-it projects, a straw maze, petting zoo, pumpkin picking, hayrides, fall contests, live music, a silent auction fundraiser and more. Prices per activity range from 50 cents to $2. Fun passes are also available for $10.