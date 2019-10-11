Country Farm Fest 10
Hunter Comte, 10, lies in corn with his cousin Phoenix Davis, 2, at the Country Farm Fest on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016 in Payson. ISAAC HALE, Daily Herald

Celebrating its 13th year, the Country Farm Fest in Payson is a family-produced, family-oriented event with something fun for everyone.

This year’s Fest is set for Friday and Saturday as well as Oct. 17-29 with hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at A Country Farm (4058 W. 9600 South in Payson).

This year, two new events are making a debut — Photo Booth and Witches Kitchen. You can also participate in other events, including make-it and take-it projects, a straw maze, petting zoo, pumpkin picking, hayrides, fall contests, live music, a silent auction fundraiser and more. Prices per activity range from 50 cents to $2. Fun passes are also available for $10.