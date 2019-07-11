There’s nothing quite like farm-fresh produce, and the great news is there are farmers markets all across Utah County offering just that. Here’s a list of markets coming in the next week, offering plenty of fun and fresh food for the whole family.
Provo Farmers Market: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 26 along Center Street in Provo
Eagle Mountain Farmers Market: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 26 at Cory B. Wride Memorial Park, 5806 N. Pony Express Pkwy. in Eagle Mountain
Sunset Farmers Market: Mondays from 5 to 9 p.m. through Oct. 28 at the Springville Civic Center, 110 S. Main St. in Springville
Sunset Farmers Market: Wednesdays from 5 to 9 p.m. through Oct. 30 at Heritage Park, 4425 W. Cedar Hills Drive in Cedar Hills