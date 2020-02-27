For 20 years, the LDS Film Festival has brought together the work of Latter-day Saint filmmakers to celebrate the art of independent film. You can celebrate the 20th anniversary of the festival this week as it runs through Saturday at the SCERA Center for the Arts (745 S. State St., Orem).
The festival will showcase film screenings, workshops and presentations, live music, competitions, award ceremonies, chances to meet the filmmakers and photo opportunities.
The full schedule for the event, as well as pricing for tickets to varying events can be found at http://ldsfilmfestival.com.