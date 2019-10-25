Head to the Provo Recreation Center (320 W. 500 North, Provo) for a night of spooky tricks and treats. The city’s annual Halloween Carnival this year will have two times to help minimize wait times — from 4-6:40 p.m. and from 7:30-10 p.m.
The event will include a “Stranger Things” haunted house, magician show crafts, zombie laser tag escape boxes, an animal show horror short film viewing, trick-or-treating swag bags and game hall story rooms.
General admission is $5 for adults and $4 for youth.
Eagle Mountain will host its annual Halloween Town on Saturday, with booths, candy, giveaways and trick-or-treating for children. There also will be a balloon artist, car show, dog costume contest and food trucks.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Nolen Park (7862 Tinamous Road, Eagle Mountain).
Lindon will host its Halloween Carnival Friday evening. The event will include a fire dancer, spook alley, prizes, tattoo-ween and, of course, trick-or-treating. The event is free.
Lindon’s Halloween Carnival will take place at the Lindon Community Center (25 N. Main St., Lindon) at 5:30 Friday.
Lehi’s annual Halloween Extravaganza will include a rock wall, photos and a sloppy joe dinner.
Tickets are between $4 and $4.50 for the event at the Lehi Legacy Center (123 N. Center St., Lehi) from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Pleasant Grove will host a Halloween Pirate’s Cove. The annual Halloween celebration will include a family costume contest, vendors trick or treat lane, games, contests and prizes.
The event will take place at Pleasant Grove Recreation Center (547 S. Locust Ave., Pleasant Grove) from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday.