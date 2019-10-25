25 Photos - Halloween
Balint Mrykalo, 6, runs through Cinderella's Wonderland Cakewalk during the Provo Center's Halloween Carnival on Friday, Oct. 28, 2011. 

Head to the Provo Recreation Center (320 W. 500 North, Provo) for a night of spooky tricks and treats. The city’s annual Halloween Carnival this year will have two times to help minimize wait times — from 4-6:40 p.m. and from 7:30-10 p.m.

The event will include a “Stranger Things” haunted house, magician show crafts, zombie laser tag escape boxes, an animal show horror short film viewing, trick-or-treating swag bags and game hall story rooms.

General admission is $5 for adults and $4 for youth.

Eagle Mountain will host its annual Halloween Town on Saturday, with booths, candy, giveaways and trick-or-treating for children. There also will be a balloon artist, car show, dog costume contest and food trucks.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Nolen Park (7862 Tinamous Road, Eagle Mountain).

Lindon will host its Halloween Carnival Friday evening. The event will include a fire dancer, spook alley, prizes, tattoo-ween and, of course, trick-or-treating. The event is free.

Lindon’s Halloween Carnival will take place at the Lindon Community Center (25 N. Main St., Lindon) at 5:30 Friday.  

Lehi’s annual Halloween Extravaganza will include a rock wall, photos and a sloppy joe dinner. 

Tickets are between $4 and $4.50 for the event at the Lehi Legacy Center (123 N. Center St., Lehi) from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 

Pleasant Grove will host a Halloween Pirate’s Cove. The annual Halloween celebration will include a family costume contest, vendors trick or treat lane, games, contests and prizes.

The event will take place at Pleasant Grove Recreation Center (547 S. Locust Ave., Pleasant Grove) from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. 