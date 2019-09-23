Utah County is the perfect place to spend time getting spooked with friends and family this Halloween.
Heber Valley Railroad Pumpkin Train
Enjoy a 40-minute train ride where you will be entertained by costumed characters. There is a haunted car, food and snacks.
Location: 450 S. 600 West, Heber City (though the train doesn't start in Utah County, the 40-minute train ride travels through Provo Canyon into Utah County)
When: Oct. 3-30 (on select dates); Departures at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Cost: $15 for 3 and older, $3 for 2 and under (if you want a pumpkin)
More info: http://hebervalleyrr.org/specialevents/pumpkinfestival
Provo Pedal Ghost Tours
Jump on your bike and listen to the ghost stories of Provo.
Where: On 600 East, west of the Provo Cemetery
When: Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 9
More info: http://pedalprovo.com
Witches and Wizards Movie Night
Take in the Disney film “Hocus Pocus” with free popcorn and hot treats for purchase. There will also be a costume contest for the best dressed witches and wizards.
Where: SilverLake Amphitheater; 7920 Silver Lake Parkway, Eagle Mountain
When: Oct. 4, 7-9 p.m.
More info: https://facebook.com/events/2430905200458750/
The Ghosts of Camp Floyd
Is Camp Floyd haunted? Take a tour and participate in a paranormal investigation to find out.
Where: Camp Floyd/Stagecoach Inn State Park and Museum, 18035 W. 1540 North, Fairfield
When: Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26 at 7 p.m.
More info: http://stateparks.utah.gov/stateparks
"Thriller"
Presented by the Odyssey Dance Theater, the show will have all of the favorite pieces from the past, plus a few new surprises.
Where: Covey Center for the Arts, 425 W. Center St., Provo
When: Oct. 8-12, 7:30 p.m, with a 2 p.m. matinee Oct. 12
Cost: $25-$30
More info: http://coveycenter.org
Halloween Lift Rides at Sundance Resort
Take a lift ride with a spooky twist at the Sundance Resort.
Location: 8841 N. Alpine Loop Road, Sundance
Open: Oct. 17-31; Monday-Thursday, 7-10 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 7-11 p.m., closed Sundays
More info: https://sundanceresort.com/mountain-activities/halloween-lift-rides
Witch’s Breakfast
Celebrate Halloween with the whole family at Thanksgiving Point’s first Witch’s Breakfast. There will be breakfast food along with some spooky guests.
Where: Garden Room at Thanksgiving Point; 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi
When: Oct. 18, 8:30 a.m., Oct. 19, 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Cost: $20-$35
More info: https://thanksgivingpoint.org/events/witchs-breakfast
Trunk or Treat with Encircle
At trunk-or-treat with Encircle, all ages welcome, no masks allowed.
Where: Encircle; 91 W. 200 South, Provo
When: Oct. 24, 6-8 p.m.
More info: https://facebook.com/events/2418712705074001
Pumpkin Carving Contest
Enter your best jack-o-lantern design for a chance to win.
Where: Central Utah Gardens, 355 W. University Pkwy., Orem
When: Oct. 25; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
More info: http://centralutahgardens.org
Lehi Halloween Extravaganza
Enjoy the fun of the Halloween Extravaganza with a rock wall, photos and a sloppy joe dinner.
Where: Lehi Legacy Center, 123 N. Center St., Lehi
When: Oct. 25; 5-8 p.m.
Cost: $4-$4.50
More info: http://lehitout.gov
Pleasant Grove Halloween Pirate's Cove
Pleasant Grove will host its annual Halloween celebration with a family costume contest, vendors trick-or-treat lane, games, contests and prizes.
Where: Pleasant Grove Recreation; 547 S. Locust Ave., Pleasant Grove
When: Oct. 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: $7 admission with meal, $5 admission only; 2 and under free ($9 and $6 at the door)
More info: https://facebook.com/events/2356491897907951
Terror in the Mall
Head to the Provo Towne Centre after hours and prepare for a scary Halloween dance party.
Where: Provo Towne Centre; 1200 Towne Centre Blvd., Provo
When: Oct. 25, 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
More info: https://facebook.com/events/2200157043558269
Buzzards and Bees
This local music festival will be Halloween themed, with more than 20 bands playing in costume.
Where: Downtown Provo
When: Oct. 25-26
More info: http://buzzardsandbees.com
Halloween Town in Eagle Mountain
Enjoy Eagle Mountain’s Halloween event with balloon artists, a car show, a dog costume contest, games and candy.
Where: Nolan Park, 7862 N. Tinamous Rd., Eagle Mountain
When: Oct. 26, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More info: https://eaglemountaincity.com/calendar/halloween-town
Pumpkin Walk
Enjoy the colors of fall as you walk through the gardens and see the entries from the Central Utah Gardens’ Pumpkin Carving Contest.
Where: Central Utah Gardens, 355 W. University Pkwy., Orem
When: Oct. 26, noon-5 p.m.
More info: http://centralutahgardens.org
Tricks and Treats Featuring The Magic of Timothy
See the former tricks of Utah's comedy magician Timothy Riggs at the SCERA Center for the Arts.
Where: SCERA Center for the Arts; 745 State St., Orem
When: Oct. 29, 7 p.m.
Cost: $5 for ages 3 and up
More info: https://scera.org/events/tricks-treats-featuring-the-magic-of-timothy/
Dia De Los Muertos
The holiday of Dia De Los Muertos celebrates when the dead join the living as part of the community. The Show Barn at Thanksgiving Point will be filled with the sights and sounds of the holiday.
Where: Thanksgiving Point, 3003 Thanksgiving Way, Lehi
When: Oct. 26, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cost: $2 for kids 3-12, $8 for adults
More info: http://thanksgivingpoint.org
Provo Halloween Carnival
Provo will host its annual event with candy, games, spooks, tricks and treats.
Where: Provo Recreation Center
When: TBA
More info: http://provo.org
Halloween Family Night
Head to the Bean Life Science Museum for a fun night of Halloween fun, with crafts, prizes, candy and a creepy photo booth, along with the museum’s spooky live animal show.
Where: Bean Life Science Museum, 645 E. 1430 North, Provo
When: Oct. 28, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
More info: https://mlbean.byu.edu/events
Walker Sanderson Trunk or Treat and Blood Drive
This trunk-or-treat event will include food trucks, games, candy, balloons, a photo booth and hot chocolate.
Where: Walker Sanderson; 646 E. 800 North, Orem
When: Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m.
More info: https://facebook.com/events/403923137171829
American Fork Trick or Treat on Main Street
Take a costumed walk down Main Street and trick-or-treat at local businesses.
Where: Robinson Park
When: TBA
More info: http://americanforkchamber.org
University Place Trick-or-Treat
University Place will host a mall-wide trick-or-treating event, in a safe, warm and fun environment.
Where: University Place; 575 E. University Parkway, Orem
When: Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.
More info: https://facebook.com/events/392768888285713
Trick-or-Treat on Center Street
Get spooked in downtown Provo at the annual trick-or-treat event.
Where: Downtown Provo
When: Oct. 31
More info: http://downtownprovo.org
Springville Trick or Treat on Main Street
Where: Main Street, Springville
When: Oct. 31
More info: http://springville-mapleton.org
Lehi Trick or Treat on Main Street
Head down Main Street for a fun, safe trick-or-treating event.
Where: Lehi Main Street
When: Oct. 31
More info: http://lehitout.gov
Annual Hallow's Eve Party
Head to Lindon for the seventh annual party with carnival games, crafts, prizes and activities.
Where: Lindon Community Center, 25 N. Main St., Lindon
When: TBA
More info: http://lindoncity.org/youthtoprograms.htm