Lexi Fuelling, 7, and her father Thayne check out the clouds and passing air planes from a spot of shade at the Trick-or-Treat Village held at Nolen Park on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 in Eagle Mountain. "There's not a lot of shade though," Thayne explained as he laughed while noting the lack of clouds. ISAAC HALE, Daily Herald

Utah County is the perfect place to spend time getting spooked with friends and family this Halloween.

Heber Valley Railroad Pumpkin Train

Enjoy a 40-minute train ride where you will be entertained by costumed characters. There is a haunted car, food and snacks.

Location: 450 S. 600 West, Heber City (though the train doesn't start in Utah County, the 40-minute train ride travels through Provo Canyon into Utah County) 

When: Oct. 3-30 (on select dates); Departures at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Cost: $15 for 3 and older, $3 for 2 and under (if you want a pumpkin)

More info: http://hebervalleyrr.org/specialevents/pumpkinfestival

Provo Pedal Ghost Tours

Jump on your bike and listen to the ghost stories of Provo.

Where: On 600 East, west of the Provo Cemetery

When: Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 9

More info: http://pedalprovo.com

Witches and Wizards Movie Night

Take in the Disney film “Hocus Pocus” with free popcorn and hot treats for purchase. There will also be a costume contest for the best dressed witches and wizards.

Where: SilverLake Amphitheater; 7920 Silver Lake Parkway, Eagle Mountain

When: Oct. 4, 7-9 p.m.

More info: https://facebook.com/events/2430905200458750/

The Ghosts of Camp Floyd

Is Camp Floyd haunted? Take a tour and participate in a paranormal investigation to find out.

Where: Camp Floyd/Stagecoach Inn State Park and Museum, 18035 W. 1540 North, Fairfield

When: Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26 at 7 p.m.

More info: http://stateparks.utah.gov/stateparks

"Thriller"

Presented by the Odyssey Dance Theater, the show will have all of the favorite pieces from the past, plus a few new surprises.

Where: Covey Center for the Arts, 425 W. Center St., Provo

When: Oct. 8-12, 7:30 p.m, with a 2 p.m. matinee Oct. 12

Cost: $25-$30

More info: http://coveycenter.org

Halloween Lift Rides at Sundance Resort

Take a lift ride with a spooky twist at the Sundance Resort.

Location: 8841 N. Alpine Loop Road, Sundance

Open: Oct. 17-31; Monday-Thursday, 7-10 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 7-11 p.m., closed Sundays

More info: https://sundanceresort.com/mountain-activities/halloween-lift-rides

Witch’s Breakfast

Celebrate Halloween with the whole family at Thanksgiving Point’s first Witch’s Breakfast. There will be breakfast food along with some spooky guests.

Where: Garden Room at Thanksgiving Point; 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi

When: Oct. 18, 8:30 a.m., Oct. 19, 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Cost: $20-$35

More info: https://thanksgivingpoint.org/events/witchs-breakfast

Trunk or Treat with Encircle

At trunk-or-treat with Encircle, all ages welcome, no masks allowed. 

Where: Encircle; 91 W. 200 South, Provo

When: Oct. 24, 6-8 p.m.

More info: https://facebook.com/events/2418712705074001

Pumpkin Carving Contest

Enter your best jack-o-lantern design for a chance to win.

Where: Central Utah Gardens, 355 W. University Pkwy., Orem

When: Oct. 25; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More info: http://centralutahgardens.org

Lehi Halloween Extravaganza

Enjoy the fun of the Halloween Extravaganza with a rock wall, photos and a sloppy joe dinner.

Where: Lehi Legacy Center, 123 N. Center St., Lehi

When: Oct. 25; 5-8 p.m.

Cost: $4-$4.50

More info: http://lehitout.gov

Pleasant Grove Halloween Pirate's Cove

Pleasant Grove will host its annual Halloween celebration with a family costume contest, vendors trick-or-treat lane, games, contests and prizes.

Where: Pleasant Grove Recreation; 547 S. Locust Ave., Pleasant Grove

When: Oct. 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Cost: $7 admission with meal, $5 admission only; 2 and under free ($9 and $6 at the door)

More info: https://facebook.com/events/2356491897907951

Terror in the Mall

Head to the Provo Towne Centre after hours and prepare for a scary Halloween dance party.

Where: Provo Towne Centre; 1200 Towne Centre Blvd., Provo

When: Oct. 25, 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

More info: https://facebook.com/events/2200157043558269

 Buzzards and Bees

This local music festival will be Halloween themed, with more than 20 bands playing in costume.

Where: Downtown Provo

When: Oct. 25-26

More info: http://buzzardsandbees.com

Halloween Town in Eagle Mountain

Enjoy Eagle Mountain’s Halloween event with balloon artists, a car show, a dog costume contest, games and candy.

Where: Nolan Park, 7862 N. Tinamous Rd., Eagle Mountain

When: Oct. 26, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More info: https://eaglemountaincity.com/calendar/halloween-town

Pumpkin Walk 

Enjoy the colors of fall as you walk through the gardens and see the entries from the Central Utah Gardens’ Pumpkin Carving Contest.

Where: Central Utah Gardens, 355 W. University Pkwy., Orem

When: Oct. 26, noon-5 p.m.

More info: http://centralutahgardens.org

Tricks and Treats Featuring The Magic of Timothy

See the former tricks of Utah's comedy magician Timothy Riggs at the SCERA Center for the Arts.

Where: SCERA Center for the Arts; 745 State St., Orem

When: Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Cost: $5 for ages 3 and up

More info: https://scera.org/events/tricks-treats-featuring-the-magic-of-timothy/

Dia De Los Muertos

The holiday of Dia De Los Muertos celebrates when the dead join the living as part of the community. The Show Barn at Thanksgiving Point will be filled with the sights and sounds of the holiday.

Where: Thanksgiving Point, 3003 Thanksgiving Way, Lehi

When: Oct. 26, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: $2 for kids 3-12, $8 for adults

More info: http://thanksgivingpoint.org

Provo Halloween Carnival

Provo will host its annual event with candy, games, spooks, tricks and treats.

Where: Provo Recreation Center

When: TBA

More info: http://provo.org

Halloween Family Night

Head to the Bean Life Science Museum for a fun night of Halloween fun, with crafts, prizes, candy and a creepy photo booth, along with the museum’s spooky live animal show.

Where: Bean Life Science Museum, 645 E. 1430 North, Provo

When: Oct. 28, 6-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: https://mlbean.byu.edu/events

Walker Sanderson Trunk or Treat and Blood Drive

This trunk-or-treat event will include food trucks, games, candy, balloons, a photo booth and hot chocolate. 

Where: Walker Sanderson; 646 E. 800 North, Orem

When: Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m.

More info: https://facebook.com/events/403923137171829

American Fork Trick or Treat on Main Street

Take a costumed walk down Main Street and trick-or-treat at local businesses.

Where: Robinson Park

When: TBA

More info: http://americanforkchamber.org

University Place Trick-or-Treat

University Place will host a mall-wide trick-or-treating event, in a safe, warm and fun environment. 

Where: University Place; 575 E. University Parkway, Orem

When: Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

More info: https://facebook.com/events/392768888285713

Trick-or-Treat on Center Street

Get spooked in downtown Provo at the annual trick-or-treat event.

Where: Downtown Provo

When: Oct. 31

More info: http://downtownprovo.org

Springville Trick or Treat on Main Street

Where: Main Street, Springville

When: Oct. 31

More info: http://springville-mapleton.org

Lehi Trick or Treat on Main Street

Head down Main Street for a fun, safe trick-or-treating event.

Where: Lehi Main Street

When: Oct. 31

More info: http://lehitout.gov

Annual Hallow's Eve Party 

Head to Lindon for the seventh annual party with carnival games, crafts, prizes and activities.

Where: Lindon Community Center, 25 N. Main St., Lindon

When: TBA

More info: http://lindoncity.org/youthtoprograms.htm

