Creepy clowns and fearful forests: the making of a haunted house
Don Hutchings, of American Fork, has his makeup done by Laney Kinyon, of Lehi, at the Strangling Brothers Haunted Circus on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in American Fork. Hutchings played the ticket-taker Thursday night, the first person visitors see as they enter the haunted house.

 Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Fall is the perfect time to get your spook on. 

Haunted Forest 

You can head into the forest for a truly scary experience on one of the venue’s terrifying trails of horror. New in 2019, the Haunted Forest will also have Zombie Terror Tag.

Where: 6000 W. 6400 North, American Fork

Dates: Opened Sept. 13; Open Fridays and Saturdays through September; Open Mondays through Saturdays in October

Times: 7:30-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays, closed Sundays

Cost: $25-$30, Discount coupon available online

More info: http://hauntedutah.com

Strangling Brothers Haunted Circus

Afraid of clowns? Then this one is probably not for you. But for all those "It" fans out there, at Strangling Brothers, you can choose between two different haunts — the Haunted Circus or Eskaped.

Where: 632 E. 1500 South, American Fork

Dates: Opened Sept. 13; Open Fridays and Saturdays in September; Monday-Saturday Oct. 4 to Nov. 3

Time: Times vary by date

Cost: $25-$35

More info: http://stranglingbrothers.com

Halloween Cruise on the Provo River

Enjoy a themed riverboat ride on the Provo River with more than 100 hand-carved jack-o-lanterns, pirate attacks and scary stories. Perfect for those of all ages.

Where: 3606 W. Center St., Provo

When: Oct. 3 to 31

Times: First departure at 6:30 p.m.; last departure 9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 10 p.m on Friday and Saturday

Cost: $8 per person, whole boat reservations available

More info: http://clasropes.com/christmas---cruise.php

Insanity Point in Lehi

Insanity Point (an add-on feature of Cornbelly's), features several haunts including The Creature, Big Top Terror, Chaos Castle and Hayloft Horror

Where: 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi

When: Oct. 4-28 on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays; Oct. 17

Time: 4-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday-Saturday

More info: http://insanitypoint.com

Haunted Tale Hayride

Hee Haw Farms in Pleasant Grove offers a thrilling haunted tale told as you drive through a spooky field.

Where: 150 S. 2000 West, Pleasant Grove

When: October: Monday, Friday and Saturday nights, Dark to close (9 pm. on Mondays, 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays)

Cost: $10

More info: http://heehawfarms.com

Haunted Halloween Haven

Head to Spanish Fork for the walk-through of what used to be called the Haunted Halloween Lair. They will also have an outdoor projection show that will be available every night in October. 

Where: 1641 S. Oak View Lane, Spanish Fork

When: Oct. 25-26, 28-31; 7-9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: https://hauntedhalloweenhaven.com

Evermore's "Lore"

Entering its second year, Evermore is hosting its annual "Lore" event again this fall. At the "Lore" event, the village is overcome by an ancient darkness in a haunted experience for all.

Where: 382 S. Evermore Lane, Pleasant Grove

When: Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays in September; Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and select Wednesdays in October

Time: 6-10 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 6-11 p.m., Friday-Saturday

Cost: $12-$29

More info: https://evermore.com/lore

