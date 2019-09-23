Fall is the perfect time to get your spook on.
Haunted Forest
You can head into the forest for a truly scary experience on one of the venue’s terrifying trails of horror. New in 2019, the Haunted Forest will also have Zombie Terror Tag.
Where: 6000 W. 6400 North, American Fork
Dates: Opened Sept. 13; Open Fridays and Saturdays through September; Open Mondays through Saturdays in October
Times: 7:30-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays, closed Sundays
Cost: $25-$30, Discount coupon available online
More info: http://hauntedutah.com
Strangling Brothers Haunted Circus
Afraid of clowns? Then this one is probably not for you. But for all those "It" fans out there, at Strangling Brothers, you can choose between two different haunts — the Haunted Circus or Eskaped.
Where: 632 E. 1500 South, American Fork
Dates: Opened Sept. 13; Open Fridays and Saturdays in September; Monday-Saturday Oct. 4 to Nov. 3
Time: Times vary by date
Cost: $25-$35
More info: http://stranglingbrothers.com
Halloween Cruise on the Provo River
Enjoy a themed riverboat ride on the Provo River with more than 100 hand-carved jack-o-lanterns, pirate attacks and scary stories. Perfect for those of all ages.
Where: 3606 W. Center St., Provo
When: Oct. 3 to 31
Times: First departure at 6:30 p.m.; last departure 9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 10 p.m on Friday and Saturday
Cost: $8 per person, whole boat reservations available
More info: http://clasropes.com/christmas---cruise.php
Insanity Point in Lehi
Insanity Point (an add-on feature of Cornbelly's), features several haunts including The Creature, Big Top Terror, Chaos Castle and Hayloft Horror
Where: 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi
When: Oct. 4-28 on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays; Oct. 17
Time: 4-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday-Saturday
More info: http://insanitypoint.com
Haunted Tale Hayride
Hee Haw Farms in Pleasant Grove offers a thrilling haunted tale told as you drive through a spooky field.
Where: 150 S. 2000 West, Pleasant Grove
When: October: Monday, Friday and Saturday nights, Dark to close (9 pm. on Mondays, 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays)
Cost: $10
More info: http://heehawfarms.com
Haunted Halloween Haven
Head to Spanish Fork for the walk-through of what used to be called the Haunted Halloween Lair. They will also have an outdoor projection show that will be available every night in October.
Where: 1641 S. Oak View Lane, Spanish Fork
When: Oct. 25-26, 28-31; 7-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
More info: https://hauntedhalloweenhaven.com
Evermore's "Lore"
Entering its second year, Evermore is hosting its annual "Lore" event again this fall. At the "Lore" event, the village is overcome by an ancient darkness in a haunted experience for all.
Where: 382 S. Evermore Lane, Pleasant Grove
When: Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays in September; Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and select Wednesdays in October
Time: 6-10 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 6-11 p.m., Friday-Saturday
Cost: $12-$29
More info: https://evermore.com/lore