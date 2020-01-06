If heading to your neighborhood playground doesn't sound fun in the winter, you can check out one of the local indoor playgrounds.
University Place Indoor Children's Play Area
The play area at University Place includes two treehouses, climbing logs, animal sculptures and more.
Where: 575 E. University Parkway, Orem
When: 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Mondays-Saturdays
Coconut Cove
Head to Vineyard to play on a giant indoor playground with a variety of slides and soft areas.
Where: 496 E. 1750 North Suite C, Vineyard
When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Mondays-Saturdays
Cost: $8.50 per person (ages 3+), $5 for ages 0-2 (or free with another paying sibling)
Kangaroo Zoo
Visit Kangaroo Zoo to play on a wide variety of inflatables.
Where: 514 W. 700 South, Pleasant Grove
When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Mondays-Thursdays; 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays
Cost: $5-$10
Classic Fun Center
The Classic Fun Center offers roller skating, as well as inflatable bounce houses and a soft play area.
Where: 250 S. State St., Orem
When: Noon-9 p.m., Mondays-Wednesdays; Noon-10 p.m., Thursdays; Noon-midnight, Fridays-Saturdays
Cost: $10-$22
Provo Beach Resort
Along with an indoor playground, the Provo Beach Resort includes a ropes course, a croquet course, laser tag course and arcade.
Where: 4801 N. University Avenue, Provo
When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Mondays-Fridays and 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Saturdays
Cost: Individual activity pricing or $20 day passports available
Lowes Xtreme Air Sports
Lowes Xtreme Air Sports is an extreme trampoline arena. The arena has areas for adults, kids aged 3 to 6 and for kids aged 1 and 2.
Where: 1111 W. 100 South, Provo
When: 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-midnight, Fridays-Saturdays
Cost: $2.50-$20, based on age and number of hours
Get Air Hang Time Orem
The 40,000 square-foot adventure park includes not only trampolines, but a tree climb and dodgeball arena.
Where: 1340 Sandhill Road, Orem
When: 3-9 p.m., Mondays- Thursdays, noon-11 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Saturdays
Cost: $6-$24, based on age and number of hours
Airborne Trampoline Park
At Airborne Trampoline Park you can jump on the many trampolines, play on an air ninja obstacle course, play extreme dodgeball and many other activities.
Where: 635 N 1700 W #100, Lindon
When: 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Mondays-Thursdays; 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Fridays; 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Saturdays-Sundays
Cost: $5-$20 based on age and number of hours