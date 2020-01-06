The Orchard at University Place opens 12
Young girls explore the play area on Oct. 3, 2016, at The Orchard at University Place in Orem. The park features fountains and play places for children to enjoy themselves in the mall area. SAMMY JO HESTER, Daily Herald

If heading to your neighborhood playground doesn't sound fun in the winter, you can check out one of the local indoor playgrounds. 

University Place Indoor Children's Play Area

The play area at University Place includes two treehouses, climbing logs, animal sculptures and more. 

Where: 575 E. University Parkway, Orem

When: 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Mondays-Saturdays

Coconut Cove

Head to Vineyard to play on a giant indoor playground with a variety of slides and soft areas. 

Where: 496 E. 1750 North Suite C, Vineyard

When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Mondays-Saturdays

Cost: $8.50 per person (ages 3+), $5 for ages 0-2 (or free with another paying sibling)

Kangaroo Zoo

Visit Kangaroo Zoo to play on a wide variety of inflatables. 

Where: 514 W. 700 South, Pleasant Grove

When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Mondays-Thursdays; 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays

Cost: $5-$10

Classic Fun Center

The Classic Fun Center offers roller skating, as well as inflatable bounce houses and a soft play area. 

Where: 250 S. State St., Orem 

When: Noon-9 p.m., Mondays-Wednesdays; Noon-10 p.m., Thursdays; Noon-midnight, Fridays-Saturdays

Cost: $10-$22

Provo Beach Resort

Along with an indoor playground, the Provo Beach Resort includes a ropes course, a croquet course, laser tag course and arcade.

Where: 4801 N. University Avenue, Provo

When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Mondays-Fridays and 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Saturdays

Cost: Individual activity pricing or $20 day passports available

Lowes Xtreme Air Sports

Lowes Xtreme Air Sports is an extreme trampoline arena. The arena has areas for adults, kids aged 3 to 6 and for kids aged 1 and 2. 

Where: 1111 W. 100 South, Provo

When: 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-midnight, Fridays-Saturdays

Cost: $2.50-$20, based on age and number of hours

Get Air Hang Time Orem

The 40,000 square-foot adventure park includes not only trampolines, but a tree climb and dodgeball arena. 

Where: 1340 Sandhill Road, Orem

When: 3-9 p.m., Mondays- Thursdays,  noon-11 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Saturdays

Cost: $6-$24, based on age and number of hours

Airborne Trampoline Park

At Airborne Trampoline Park you can jump on the many trampolines, play on an air ninja obstacle course, play extreme dodgeball and many other activities. 

Where: 635 N 1700 W #100, Lindon

When: 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Mondays-Thursdays; 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Fridays; 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Saturdays-Sundays

Cost: $5-$20 based on age and number of hours