Our old phone system here came with a default password to each individual’s voicemail. Each person, of course, was instructed to change the default password to something of their choosing. Naturally, some people were just too busy -- or too trusting -- to be bothered with making the change. Occasionally when the mood struck, this created some intentional comedy.
Our phones also had a silent line feature where you could call and leave a message without the phone actually ringing. Once a prank target was chosen, I’d check their phone to see if they’d changed their default password. If not, it was game on.
First I would call in and change their password, before calling in on the silent line and leaving a blank message -- just long enough to trigger their blinking-red light-message alert. Then I’d live call them, only to hang up just as they answered. This would inevitably cause them to notice their message light -- except when they would dial in and enter their password, of course, they could not retrieve the message. Naturally, this would lead to three or four more attempts to enter the (now incorrect) password to no avail and would often lead to verbal expressions of frustration and dismay (which were greatly appreciated by myself and anyone else in on the joke).
At this point, the target would usually leave to track down the in-house maintenance and facilities manager, who was in charge of phones and such. While this was happening, I would remotely phone in and change their password back to its original default. The facilities manager would always arrive, ask their password, and type in the default code. Of course, at that point everything would work completely fine, causing a combination of exasperation and embarrassment from the victim. It was also fun to watch them listen to the message they were so intent on receiving only to discover it was blank.
Would you think bad of me if I mentioned that sometimes I’d call right back in and change their password again?