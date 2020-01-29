The Spanish Fork Firefighters Association is hosting a raffle and dinner Saturday to support the family of Spanish Fork firefighter Zac Taylor, who is battling cancer. The raffle prizes will include items donated by local businesses in the community.
The raffle tickets will be sold for $5 per ticket or $20 for five tickets and can be purchased online at https://squareup.com/store/prettyandpacking.
The event will be hosted at the Veterans Memorial Building (380 N. Main St., Spanish Fork) at 6:30 p.m Saturday.