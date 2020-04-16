Helper, settled in 1883, got its name from the railway. According to Wikipedia, Helper rests at the mouth of Price Canyon, just east of the Wasatch Plateau in central Utah. Trains attempting to get from the Price side of the plateau to Salt Lake City couldn't make the trek alone, and required the aid of "helper" engines to make the 15 mile climb. Those engines, situated in the city, inspired its name.
First settled: 1883
Total area of Helper: 1.8 square miles
Total population (as of 2017): 2,091
County of origin: Carbon