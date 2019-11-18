For those who missed the memo from 15 years ago, the very popular Disney movie "High School Musical" was filmed at East High School in Salt Lake City, Murray High School, and with other parts of the film staged in St. George.
If you're watching the new TV series based off the movies, and are looking for something extra, the Deseret News reported that there's a four-day, four-night itinerary for "High School Musical" fanatics to follow, created by the state office of tourism.
The special itinerary coordinates with the release of the latest addition in the "High School Musical" series. It features tours of East High School; eating at Takashi, a favorite local restaurant the crew repeatedly dined at, and Snow Canyon State Park that served as a backdrop for two scenes in the original film.