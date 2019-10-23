The Highland City Library will host a spooky Story Time with a trick or treat event directly following at the city offices.
Where: Highland City Library; 5400 W. Civic Center Drive, Highland
When: 11 a.m., Oct. 31
More info: https://highlandcity.org
