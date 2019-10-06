189th Semiannual General Conference

Latter-day Saints walk around Temple Square in Salt Lake City to attend the Sunday morning session of the 189th Semiannual General Conference on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

Sunday morning, Nelson highlighted some of the humanitarian work the church and its members have done and the impacts made worldwide by that work.

Some of his highlights included:

  • More than $2 billion in aid since the launch of the Church’s humanitarian outreach program in 1984.
  • Money donated as fast offerings (money saved and donated by members going without food for one day a month).
  • Operation of 124 bishops’ storehouses, serving about 400,000 food orders.
  • Providing clean water in hundreds of communities in 76 countries.
  • Providing aid and emergency supplies to refugees, including supplies to refugees in 56 countries in 2018 alone.
  • Donation of clothes worldwide through Deseret Industries.
  • Providing vision care for more than 300,000 people in 35 countries in 2018.
  • Providing newborn care for thousands of mothers and infants in 39 countries in 2018.
  • Providing wheelchairs for more than 50,000 people living in dozens of countries in 2018.
  • Carrying out more than 100 disaster-relief projects around the world in 2018— helping victims of hurricanes, fires, floods, earthquakes and other calamities.