Sunday morning, Nelson highlighted some of the humanitarian work the church and its members have done and the impacts made worldwide by that work.
Some of his highlights included:
- More than $2 billion in aid since the launch of the Church’s humanitarian outreach program in 1984.
- Money donated as fast offerings (money saved and donated by members going without food for one day a month).
- Operation of 124 bishops’ storehouses, serving about 400,000 food orders.
- Providing clean water in hundreds of communities in 76 countries.
- Providing aid and emergency supplies to refugees, including supplies to refugees in 56 countries in 2018 alone.
- Donation of clothes worldwide through Deseret Industries.
- Providing vision care for more than 300,000 people in 35 countries in 2018.
- Providing newborn care for thousands of mothers and infants in 39 countries in 2018.
- Providing wheelchairs for more than 50,000 people living in dozens of countries in 2018.
- Carrying out more than 100 disaster-relief projects around the world in 2018— helping victims of hurricanes, fires, floods, earthquakes and other calamities.