With blockbuster hits like “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” “Avengers: Endgame” and “Toy Story 4” behind us in 2019, it’s time to look forward to what theaters will have to offer in 2020.
From a long list of sequels to comic book favorites to family-friendly fun and action-adventure, this year’s film lineup has something for everyone in Utah County. Here are 20 of the most-anticipated films coming out in 2020:
‘Mulan’
If you’ve been a fan of Disney’s recent live-action remakes, including “Aladdin” or “Beauty and the Beast,” you can get excited that another is on the way.
“Mulan” tells the story of the eldest daughter of a warrior in China who steps in to take the place of her father when called to serve in the Imperial Chinese Army. She is disguised as a man and is tested along the way.
The original animated Disney film was released in 1998.
In theaters: March 27
Rating: TBA
Starring: Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jet Li
‘No Time to Die’
The latest installment of the James Bond franchise brings Bond back after his short-lived time away from active service after his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA asks for help.
In theaters: April 10
Rating: TBA
Starring: Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lea Seydoux
‘Black Widow’
Head back into the Marvel Universe with “Black Widow,” which tells the story of Natalia “Natasha” Romanova in the period of time between “Captain America: Civil War” and “Infinity War.” Black Widow finds herself alone and has to confront her past.
In theaters: May 1
Rating: TBA
Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, Florence Pugh
‘Wonder Woman 1984’
Speaking of sequels, Wonder Woman heads back to the big screen in the sequel to the 2017 superhero film. The film tells the story of Diana Prince in 1984 as she fights two foes: Maxwell Lord and Cheetah.
In theaters: June 5
Rating: TBA
Starring: Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Pedro Pascal
‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Tim Cruise is back as Pete Mitchell, in the sequel to the 1986 film “Top Gun.” After more than 30 years of service in the Navy, “Maverick” is pushing the limits as a test pilot and avoiding being grounded by advancement in rank.
The sequel brings back Cruise, as well as Val Kilmer.
In theaters: June 26
Rating: TBA
Starring: Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Jon Hamm, Miles Teller, Ed Harris
‘Bill and Ted Face the Music’
And following the trend of bringing back favorite characters from the past, the return of Bill and Ted is especially exciting for fans of the film series from the late ‘80s and early ‘90s.
This Bill and Ted film is the third in the series and returns to see William “Bill” S. Preston, Esq. and Theodore “Ted” Logan in their middle-aged years. They are warned by a visitor from the future of the need for them to create a song that will save all life on Earth.
In theaters: July 1
Rating: TBA
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, William Sadler
‘Sonic The Hedgehog’
After delaying the release to rework the character after negative feedback from fans, Sonic is finally hitting the big stage. The film, based on the Sega video game franchise, tells the story of the blue hedgehog from another world who comes to Earth to escape the government who is looking to capture him and harness his super speed.
In theaters: Feb. 14
Rating: TBA
Starring: Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Ben Schwartz (voice)
‘A Quiet Place Part II’
The Abbott family is back and now faces the terrors of the outside world in the sequel to the 2018 film “A Quiet Place.” The family continues to fight for survival in silence as they are forced to venture into the unknown.
In theaters: March 20
Rating: TBA
Starring: Emily Blunt, Noa Jupe, Millicent Simmonds
‘The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run’
The favorite characters from under the sea are back in this SpongeBob Squarepants sequel. In the film, SpongeBob’s pet snail Gary is snail-napped and SpongeBob and Patrick head on an epic adventure to The Lost City of Atlantic City to bring him home.
In theaters: May 22
Rating: TBA
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Awkwafina, Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Clancy Brown
‘Soul’
The latest from Disney Pixar tells the story of a musician who has lost his passion for music. He is transported out of his body and must find his way back with the help of an infant soul. The film is a great family-friendly option.
In theaters: June 19
Rating: TBA
Starring: Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, John Ratzenberger, Phylicia Rashad
‘Artemis Fowl’
Disney brings to life the story of Artemis Fowl II, a young Irish criminal mastermind who kidnaps the fairy LEPrecon officer Captain Holly Short for ransom to fund the search for his missing father.
In theaters: May 29
Rating: TBA
Starring: Ferdia Shaw, Judi Dench, Josh Gad, Hong Chau
‘In the Heights’
The Broadway show “In the Heights” is making its way to the big screen. The film tells the story of a bodega owner who has mixed feelings about closing his story and retiring to the Dominican Republic after inheriting his grandmother’s fortune.
In theaters: June 26
Rating: TBA
Starring: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Corey Hawkins, Jimmy Smits, Stephanie Beatriz
‘The Invisible Man’
Horror film fans will have few options in 2020, including “The Invisible Man,” which tells the story of a widow who is convinced that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.
In theaters: Feb. 28
Rating: TBA
Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Oliver Jackson-Cohen
‘Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn’
After the popularity of Harley Quinn in the movie “Suicide Squad,” the character is back in her own film. She has split with the Joker and joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from a crime lord.
In theaters: Feb. 7
Rating: R
Starring: Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor
‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’
Everyone’s favorite yellow little creatures are back in a continuation of the “Despicable Me” series. The Minions, as always, are in search of a tyrannical leader.
In theaters: July 3
Rating: TBA
Starring: Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin
‘Trolls World Tour’
Yet another family-friendly animated sequel coming out this year is the sequel to the 2016 film. In the newest installment, Poppy and Branch discover that they are six different Troll tribes scattered through six different lands, each devoted to a different form of music.
In theaters: April 17
Rating: TBA
Starring: Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, James Corden, Icona Pop, Gwen Stefani
‘Scoob’
It’s Scooby-Dooby-Doo time, as the you can watch this film that tells the origins of Scooby Doo and the gang. The group discovers Scooby has an epic destiny as they work to solve the mystery of the unleashing of the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world.
In theaters: May 15
Rating: TBA
Starring: Zac Efron, Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried
‘Dolittle’
In the retelling of the classic story by Hugh Lofting, “Dolittle” tells the story of a physician who discovers he can talk to animals.
In theaters: Jan. 17
Rating: PG
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen
‘The Call of the Wild’
This film is based on the 1903 Jack London novel and a remake of the 1935 film. It tells the story of a sled dog who struggles to survive in the Alaskan wild.
In theaters: Feb. 21
Rating: TBA
Starring: Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan
‘Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway’
This sequel to the 2018 “Peter Rabbit” film brings back some of the favorite, fuzzy friends. Peter Rabbit runs away from home and befriends a rabbit who is an old friend of his father.
In theaters: April 3
Rating: TBA
Starring: Margot Robbie, Domhnall Gleeson, Elizabeth Debicki
Also hitting theaters this year:
“Fast and Furious 9” — May 22
“The Personal History of David Copperfield” — May 8
“Gretel & Hansel” — Jan. 31
“Bloodshot” — March 13
“Fantasy Island” — Feb. 14
“Legally Blonde 3” — May 8