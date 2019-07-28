A National Monument, Timpanogos Cave is open each year typically after Memorial Day and through the end of summer. This year, the cave, trail and visitors center opened in mid-June after construction and renovation.
As the caves become more and more popular, reserving tickets ahead of time is wise to guarantee access to the caves the day of your hike. Tickets can be reserved up to 30 days in advance for tours between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Adults cost $12, children 2-11 are $7 and tickets for infants are $2.
Beyond cave tours, the park also offers classes and events educating residents about cave crystals, plants and birds of prey.