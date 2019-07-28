For every Utah County resident that is able, hiking to the peak of Mount Timpanogos belongs on every bucket list. This hike is a rite of passage, as the second highest peak along the Wasatch (the highest being Mount Nebo).
You can begin the hike from the Timpooneke Trail at the Timpooneke Campground in American Fork Canyon or from the Aspen Grove Trail past Sundance.
If taking the Timpooneke Trail, the 14.5 mile hike will take anywhere from six to eight hours for the average hiker. Don't forget to pack plenty of water and a warm jacket for the top where the wind can get blustery. Many hikers opt to hike the popular trail at night with the goal of viewing the sunrise from the peak.
Other popular hiking trails include In American Fork, some of the favorite hiking trails include Cascade Springs, Silver Lake and Stewart Falls.