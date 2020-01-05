BYU - 1945

This was Brigham Young University Upper Campus when President Howard S. McDonald assumed office in 1945. There were the Maeser, Grant, Brimhall, and Smith Buildings, with the stadium and Stadium House beyond. The Carl F. Eyring Physical Science Center was built at the location of the tennis courts on the right side of this photograph. Some of the temporary war surplus buildings are visible.

Brigham Young University was founded in 1875, and has served students for nearly 145 years. 

The university's campus has seen drastic changes over the years.

