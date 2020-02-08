Utah Lake is an iconic landmark of Utah County and has been a hot spot for recreation for decades.
Photographers have captured the beauty of the lake for more than 100 years. Take a look at what Utah Lake looked like in the past.
Utah Lake is an iconic landmark of Utah County and has been a hot spot for recreation for decades.
Photographers have captured the beauty of the lake for more than 100 years. Take a look at what Utah Lake looked like in the past.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.