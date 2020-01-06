Though the Peaks Ice Arena offers year-round ice skating in Utah County, it's a quintessential winter activity.
Peaks Ice Arena
The Peaks Ice Arena offers public skating, as well as skating lessons and hockey lessons and leagues. It is open year-round.
When: Visit https://provo.org/community/peaks-ice-arena/peaks-ice-rink-calendar for public skate times
Cost: $4-$5 for public skate, $3 for skate rentals
Hee Haw Farms
This year, Hee Haw Farms in Pleasant Grove will have a naturally freezing ice rink for skating. Because the rink is naturally freezing, it closes on warmer weather days.
Where: 95 S. 2000 West, Pleasant Grove
When: 4-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 2-10 p.m., Saturday
Cost: $10, skates for rent for $3
Evermore's Aurora
At the new Evermore Park's Aurora event, visitors can enjoy ice skating. The ice skating is a separate event than the park entrance, with a separate fee. Along with ice skating, the winter festivities at Evermore's Aurora include winter-themed activities and sweet and savory treats.
Where: 382 S. Evermore Lane, Pleasant Grove
When: 5-10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays
Cost: $15-$22; $21-$28 with ice skating
Lauritzen Field in Woodland Hills
The city of Woodland Hills opened an ice skating rink in Lauritzen Park this year. The city will provide the ice surface in the park, and you can bring your own equipment to skate.
Where: 70 E. Deer Meadow, Woodland Hills