Chloe Thompson, a skating instructor at Peaks Ice Arena, directs Shannon Blackham during a college skating class at Peaks Ice Arena on Tuesday, Mar. 13, 2017, in Provo. Thompson started skating when she was six years old.

Though the Peaks Ice Arena offers year-round ice skating in Utah County, it's a quintessential winter activity. 

Peaks Ice Arena

The Peaks Ice Arena offers public skating, as well as skating lessons and hockey lessons and leagues. It is open year-round.

When: Visit https://provo.org/community/peaks-ice-arena/peaks-ice-rink-calendar for public skate times

Cost: $4-$5 for public skate, $3 for skate rentals

Hee Haw Farms

This year, Hee Haw Farms in Pleasant Grove will have a naturally freezing ice rink for skating. Because the rink is naturally freezing, it closes on warmer weather days.

Where: 95 S. 2000 West, Pleasant Grove

When: 4-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 2-10 p.m., Saturday

Cost: $10, skates for rent for $3

Evermore's Aurora

At the new Evermore Park's Aurora event, visitors can enjoy ice skating. The ice skating is a separate event than the park entrance, with a separate fee. Along with ice skating, the winter festivities at Evermore's Aurora include winter-themed activities and sweet and savory treats. 

Where: 382 S. Evermore Lane, Pleasant Grove

When: 5-10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays

Cost: $15-$22; $21-$28 with ice skating

Lauritzen Field in Woodland Hills

The city of Woodland Hills opened an ice skating rink in Lauritzen Park this year. The city will provide the ice surface in the park, and you can bring your own equipment to skate. 

Where: 70 E. Deer Meadow, Woodland Hills