One of Utah County’s favorite fall activities, Cornbelly’s, is opening this weekend for the season. The well-known corn maze will take in the “World of Wizards” theme this year with a nod to Harry Potter. There are also a slew of other kid-friendly activities like Cornbelly Mountain, corn ball, corn cob beach, kiddie corral and much more.
Cornbelly’s (3003 Thanksgiving Way in Lehi) opens Friday and runs through Nov. 2. It is open 4-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Cost is $13.95 on weekdays and $19.95 on weekends.