STK - Monstertruck

Enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience of riding in a monster truck. 

When: 10 a.m.-dusk, Saturday; 11:30-dusk, Monday

Where: Field south of the Aquatic Center in Payson

Cost: $5 per ride for 16 and under, $10 a ride for 17 and older

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!