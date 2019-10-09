Again, Hobble Creek Canyon is probably less popular than a few of the other drives on this list, but that doesn't make it any less spectacular. Hobble Creek Canyon can be a great drive for fall, and you can also head up to Jolley's Ranch. Though Jolley's Ranch is typically known for its winter activities, it offers great fall views as well. The road travels through the canyon following Hobble Creek's west fork and passes Strawberry Reservoir before looping back to U.S. Highway 89.
Getting there: Drive up Canyon Drive in Springville and the road will take you up the canyon past Hobble Creek Golf course and Jolley's Ranch Campground. The road will loop around to connect with U.S. Highway 89.