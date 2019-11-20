Craft and home decor store Hobby Lobby will close its doors on Thanksgiving, so don't forget items for your Thanksgiving table centerpieces ahead of time.
Locations: 360 W. University Parkway, Orem; 240 NW State St., American Fork
Craft and home decor store Hobby Lobby will close its doors on Thanksgiving, so don't forget items for your Thanksgiving table centerpieces ahead of time.
Locations: 360 W. University Parkway, Orem; 240 NW State St., American Fork
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.