Riding the football hitting sled powered by three Cougar backs are the 1964 Homecoming royalty, Queen Judy Green, front, and attendants Dana Rosada and Julie Ann Paull. The football players are Curg Belcher, Kent Oborn, and quarterback Virgil Carter.
Courtesy, L. Tom Perry Special Collections, Harold B. Lee Library,
Brigham Young University, Provo, UT 84602
For more than 50 years, BYU selected a homecoming queen.
However, the pageant was abolished in 1988 after student leaders decided to cancel the pageant because, according to historic Daily Herald editions, it "does not fulfill the desired goals of representing positive values and serving as a role model."