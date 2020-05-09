Custom home-buying tips for first timers

Even considering being able to design your own custom home is an exciting prospect. Whether you’re ready to take the plunge or just exploring your options, here are tips to keep in mind.
Know what you’re signing up for. Building a custom home is a significant undertaking and a major life decision. It’s a big commitment in terms of time, money and energy. While this shouldn’t scare you away from your dream home, it’s important to know what you’re getting into. If you’re feeling overwhelmed with the kids or busy caring for an ailing parent, it may be best to start this later.
Hire the right professionals. You may be a DIY pro, but this isn’t a project you want to take on yourself, even partly. Key professionals you’ll need to work with include an architect, plumber, electrician and more. Consider also working with a designer who can help with the interiors to make sure the space is as functional as it is beautiful. Do your research to find quality pros — this isn’t the time to skimp on labor.
Think about furniture layout early. While it may seem a bit premature to start decorating your living room before the foundation is laid, knowing how you’ll want to use and lay out each room can help you during the building and design process. For example, you can save time and money down the line when you know from the get-go you’ll want a window seat and two large couches to face the fireplace.
Know where to save and spend. Costs can quickly add up, so it’s important for you to decide early on what matters most to you, and what’s worth investing in. You can always upgrade your flooring or cabinetry, but you can never change the foundation. Build your home to last longer and perform better with innovative building materials like insulated custom forms (ICFs) from Nudura. This alternative to wood framing can withstand fire and high winds and provides superior insulation, leading to significant savings on your energy bills year after year.
Prepare for the unexpected. Building a new home is a process, and you can minimize stress by embracing that it will be unpredictable and can change throughout the journey. Plan for things like weather delays and higher costs. The unexpected can also lead to positive changes in your plans. For example, you might come across a new flooring material that’s more eco-friendly, or a smart home automation system might hit the market and you’ll want to integrate it into the design. Be flexible.
