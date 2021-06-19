Planned communities designed with lifestyle in mind

People move for many reasons, including a desire to be closer to family or after accepting a job offer. Last year many were spurred by a “you only live once” mentality as life and the world as we knew it suddenly changed. As people consider where to move, master planned communities are garnering more and more attention.
The National Association of Realtors reported that, starting in March 2020, one in three adults substituted some or all of their typical work for telework, compared to one in 20 who worked remotely before the pandemic. The uptick of remote work made many people consider moving. North American Moving Services indicated that Illinois, New York, California, New Jersey, and Maryland are the top states people have been leaving, while Idaho, Arizona, South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina have welcomed the most new residents.
While master planned communities once were considered realms for retirees, such areas also can be great for families, and not all MPCs are age-restricted. Many buyers are attracted to these homes because of the sense of community fostered by living in close proximity to neighbors and sharing a number of exclusive amenities. According to Ideal Living magazine, many people flock to MPCs for social outreach. MPCs often have events for residents, including farmer’s markets, food truck nights, concerts, and other community gatherings within the communities. Furthermore, MPCs often are built around golf courses, water parks, nature paths, and other features that physically connect the residents to one another in unique ways.
According to the financial information resource The Motley Fool, MPCs have more in common with small cities than traditional subdivisions. These communities have extensive educational, recreational and commercial features. They often have their own school systems, shopping areas, fitness centers, and business districts. Some are gated; most require an entry pass to use facilities. MPCs can be convenient for anyone who doesn’t want to travel far away from home for most of their daily needs.
Furthermore, thanks to exceptional conceptualizing and design, these communities continue to evolve to offer residents in demand services. For example, many builders in MPCs are now including homes that feature designated spaces for home learning and remote working in their floor plans.
RCLCO Real Estate Advisors says home sales among their top-selling MPCs in 2020 in the United States were 20 percent higher than in 2019. Communities that top the list are located in Florida, Nevada, Utah, Texas, and North Carolina.
Building a sense of community takes on new meaning when people relocate to master planned communities. These developments push lifestyle and active living to the forefront.