Top 5 hottest home building trends

These days, home trends are about more than good design and aesthetics — they’re about creating spaces that reflect our values and are more comfortable and enjoyable to live in. From net-zero and net-positive construction to tiny minimalist homes, trends are all about your family’s lifestyle.
Whether you’re shopping for a new home, renovating your own or creating a new build from scratch, here are some of the biggest trends you need to know for inspiration.
Sustainable design: This one has been popular for a long time, but green design has evolved to be about much more than energy-efficient appliances and LED light bulbs. Now, it’s all about making sure everything in your home reduces your carbon footprint and minimizes any impact on the environment.
To try the trend yourself, think big and get creative – install solar panels on your roof, choose building materials that don’t require deforestation and upcycle old furniture for decorative elements instead of buying new.
Disaster resiliency: Climate change affects us in so many negative ways, and one of the top concerns is the increase in natural disasters. From wildfires that last for months to major floods that affect entire cities, we now need to prepare for the worst when building our homes.
Switching to disaster-resilient materials is an important first step. Many builders now prefer to use stronger, more energy-efficient materials like insulated concrete forms (ICFs) instead of more traditional materials like wood. For example, Nudura ICFs can withstand winds of up to 250 miles per hour (equivalent to an F4 tornado) and offer a fire protection rating of up to four hours.
Outdoor living: Many of us are now choosing to forgo getting a cottage or summer home and recreate the experience in our own backyards. This trend helps you make the most of your existing space and take full advantage of your yard or patio during the summer months.
You can design a full living space outside, complete with an outdoor television and comfy couches, as well as a kitchen and refrigerator for entertaining. Consider adding a fireplace or firepit to keep warm during cool summer nights and enjoy the outdoors through spring, fall and even winter if you’re brave.
Home automation: This is another longstanding trend that shows no signs of slowing down. It has also evolved to encompass more of the home to make life even more comfortable and convenient. From an oven that can be turned on remotely to preheat, to skylights that can open and close automatically to create the perfect ambient temperature, there are more ways than ever to integrate smart home technology into your living space.
You can start small with voice assistant and smart light bulbs and work your way up to a total smart home system that includes home security, temperature controls and all your electronic devices.
Customization: You don’t have to settle for what mass manufacturers decide to build, or what works for everyone else. Creating a home that’s as unique as you are is the latest trend, with custom-built storage and personalized architectural features to make your space stand out.
You can even go as far as building a custom home that’s suited to your family. Older home demolitions and purchasing land-only properties is becoming more common, allowing you to work with an architect to create exactly what you want with a new build.
