Lone Peak boys golf wins 2020 6A title
The Lone Peak boys golf team celebrates after winning the 2020 6A state title after the second round of the 6A state tournament on the Gold course at Soldier Hollow golf course in Heber on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.

Lone Peak gets third-straight boys golf title, American Fork girls soccer falls in OT in 6A championship, Lone Peak football ends up as 6A runner-up, Westlake boys soccer wins Graduation Cup, Timpanogos and American Fork win Last-Chance tourney, softball teams play exhibition seasons, Cedar Valley concludes first year and starts second year of competition.

