Though the name Hooper (WHO-PER) doesn’t seem too crazy, it’s probably because you’re pronouncing it wrong. Hooper (pronounced like hood) is a city in northern Utah named after William Henry Hooper – a Utah territorial delegate to United States House of Representatives. Before it got its official name, though, according to Wikipedia it was first called Muskrat Springs.

For another tiny bit of entertaining trivia, Hooper is the only city in Utah to have its own island. Fremont Island in the Great Salt Lake is a privately owned island officially included in Hooper’s city limits.

First settled: Unknown

Total area of Hooper: 11.7 square miles

Total population (as of 2012): 7,722

County of origin: Weber