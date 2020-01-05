When the snow hits, it's always fun to grab a sled or tube and head to a hill in Utah County. These are some of the favorites.
Rock Canyon Park
This no-fee park area is a longtime local favorite. The area boasts jumps, long paths and deep rivets. Families with young children may want to choose a less-frequented sledding hill than this popular teenager and college student area, which is tucked at the base of Timpview mountain about 2 miles from BYU.
Where: 2620 N. 1200 East, Provo
Peteetneet Academy
If you grew up in Utah County, you've heard of Peteetneet, another slick and fast local favorite. Weekends and holidays can bring crowds to the Payson hill, creating sledding paths that are so well worn that some sledders don't worry about bringing tubes or sleds and opt to slide down on ski pants alone!
Where: 10 S. 600 East, Payson
Cherry Hill Elementary
Directly south of Cherry Hill Elementary is a smaller-scale hill perfect for younger children (or moms who have to carry the sleds up and down the hills all by themselves). Cherry Hill is much less crowded than Rock Canyon (the popular sledding area in Provo), thus making it ideal for young parents with toddlers wanting a slower sledding pace and plenty of picture-taking time.
Where: 250 E. 1650 South, Orem
Tibble Fork Reservoir, American Fork Canyon
Although there are no official sledding areas here, many local families visit the reservoir area for sledding, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. Steep runs and high speed make for fun and intense sledding and tubing. The beautiful mountain backdrop against the frozen lake also offers great photography.
To reach the canyon, take Exit #287 from I-I5. Turn east onto UT-92 and continue driving into American Fork Canyon. There is a $6 per vehicle fee at the toll station entrance to the canyon. After about 5 miles, turn left, following signs to Granite Flat Campground/Tibble Fork Reservoir.
Check out the following smaller, less-populated sledding areas for additional winter will adventures:
• Lindon: Oak Canyon Junior High, 111 S. 725 East
• Alpine: South side of Swiss One subdivision
• American Fork: Evergreen Park, 200 N. 700 East; and Shelley Elementary (back side), 600 N. 100 West
• Lehi: 1900 North and 300 East
• Orem: City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East; and Cascade Park, about 900 East and 200 North
• Provo: Bicentennial Rotary Park (north of old county jail site on south State Street)
• Eagle Mountain: Silver Lake Amphitheater, Pony Express Road
• Spanish Fork: Spanish Oaks Elementary, 2701 E. Canyon Crest Drive