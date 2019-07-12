The Daily Herald's Jordan Carroll took to the fries-only joint for a review, and came away impressed with the restaurant's countless options: "Hot Potato does serve up about every type of french fry known to Americans ... Among the options were house cut, wedge, seasoned curly, hash tag, sweet potato and tots. With so many choices, it's easy to please all kinds of fry-lovers, from those who value the traditional cut salted to perfection to the friends who love to gorge themselves on tots doused with chili."
Jordan went on to note that the real highlight of the restaurant is not the fries, but the nearly two dozen different sauces Hot Potato offers to accompany them. If you like options, this is definitely the place to go.
Address: 602 E. 600 North, Provo
Dining review: http://bit.ly/1Ty2116