Much has been made about the offseason shoulder surgery BYU sophomore quarterback had done in January, although the official word from the university is that he was always on schedule. He is certainly the prohibitive favorite to take the majority of the snaps if he is healthy.
There is also the mental side of the game that will be intriguing to examine during fall camp, since Wilson put in the work to improve in that area. If his decision-making is even better, he could be set to make a big step forward this fall.