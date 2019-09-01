Howard S. McDonald was BYU's president from July 1945 to October 1949. While president, a surge in enrollment was seen after WWII veterans came home and wanted a solid education. To encourage social interaction among the many newly-returned veterans, McDonald established student wards in the housing. And to make sure the students had access to healthcare services, he established the student health center.
McDonald had a strained relationship with the board of trustees and J. Reuben Clark, who was a member of the First Presidency of the church at the time. McDonald constantly asked for more funding for the surge in students, but Clark often scolded and rebuked him, until McDonald left abruptly in the middle of the fall 1949 semester.