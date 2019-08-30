Hruska's Kolaches 04
A bacon, egg and cheese kolache at Hruska's Kolaches in Provo on Wednesday, July 30, 2014. SPENSER HEAPS, Daily Herald

If you combine traditional Czech-style food with a little Texan flair, you’ll find yourself at the delicious point where kolaches are made. If you haven’t tried a kolach yet, you’re missing out. Served as sweet or savory in a deliciously buttery bread, Hruska’s serves up the best kolaches around. What could be better than adding bacon to that? If you agree, you’ll want to check out the bacon, egg and cheese kolach. Just make sure to head over early in the day – this place sells out fast!

Location: 434 W. Center St. in Provo

Read the review of Hruska’s Kolaches here.

