If you combine traditional Czech-style food with a little Texan flair, you’ll find yourself at the delicious point where kolaches are made. If you haven’t tried a kolach yet, you’re missing out. Served as sweet or savory in a deliciously buttery bread, Hruska’s serves up the best kolaches around. What could be better than adding bacon to that? If you agree, you’ll want to check out the bacon, egg and cheese kolach. Just make sure to head over early in the day – this place sells out fast!
Location: 434 W. Center St. in Provo