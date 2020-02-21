Hruska's Kolaches 01
A pulled pork kolache, front, along with poppyseed and raspberry cream cheese kolaches, back right and left, at Hruska's Kolaches in Provo on Wednesday, July 30, 2014. SPENSER HEAPS, Daily Herald

Hruska's Kolaches serves up a secret family recipe of savory and sweet kolaches made from scratch. The American Fork shop opened in February, joining the shop in Provo and Salt Lake City.

Location: 11 W. Main St., American Fork

Yelp Review: "One of my fave places to visit and I've had a lot of fun introducing a lot of people to their kolaches. And I have yet to find anyone that doesn't like them! Their kolaches are delicious and they have such a variety. Not to mention seasonal specialities. The fruit and cream are sweet but not too sweet. And the savory are like perfect little breakfast buns. Protein and flavor to start your day."

