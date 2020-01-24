This national chain is one of the most popular places in Spanish Fork. Grab a bowl, fill it with noodles, meat and veggies, and watch the grill masters work their magic to prepare your dish.
Location: 693 E. 920 North, Spanish Fork
Yelp review: I'm a fan of Mongolian grills and HuHot is one of the best I have been to. From the moment you walk in the front door, the place is clean, décor is nice, and the food is kept cold.
The selection at HuHot is the best I've ever seen. They have some unique items like potatoes, sausage, meatballs and three different types of noodles. – Vickie J.