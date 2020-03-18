With the spread of the coronavirus, it is unsure if local easter egg hunts will continue or not. Most cities have canceled or postponed all city-sponsored events for the foreseeable future, which would include Easter egg hunts.
However, you can still enjoy the sprit of the season with these safe ideas:
• If you want a socially-safe way to enjoy a community or neighborhood hunt, let your kids in the neighborhood decorate a paper egg and tape it in your front winder. You can then go on a walk or drive to see how many paper egg you can find.
• Do an indoor hunt. Hide plastic eggs or even colored eggs throughout your home and search for them. You can even do it over and over.
• And, of course, a good old-fashioned backyard egg hunt is always fun.
The following Easter events were previously scheduled, but are subject to cancellation as cities review coronavirus recommendations in the coming weeks:
Lehi Teen Easter Egg Hunt - April 3, 9-10 p.m.
Lehi Easter Egg Hunt - April 4, 11-11:30 a.m.
Santaquin Easter Egg Hunt - April 11, 9 a.m.
Vineyard Bunny Hop Egg Drop - April 11, 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m.
Easter Eggstreme at Thanksgiving Point - April 11, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Canceled: Eagle Mountain Easter Egg Hunt, University Place Giant Easter Egg Competition, Highland City Easter Egg Hunt, Spanish Fork Easter Egg Hunt