Odd Utah names - Hurricane

Though the name of Hurricane is interesting enough, the city of Hurricane in Utah is actually pronounced by locals as Hurricane (HUR-A-KIN). Settled at the tail end of the 1800s, the city got its name from early LDS apostle Erastus Snow. As Snow was riding into town, a whirlwind swept the top off of his buggy. Snow exclaimed the wind was a hurricane, and dubbed the area “Hurricane Hill.”

First settled: 1896

Total area of Hurricane: 31.5 square miles

Total population (as of 2017): 17,135

County of origin: Washington

