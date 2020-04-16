Though the name of Hurricane is interesting enough, the city of Hurricane in Utah is actually pronounced by locals as Hurricane (HUR-A-KIN). Settled at the tail end of the 1800s, the city got its name from early LDS apostle Erastus Snow. As Snow was riding into town, a whirlwind swept the top off of his buggy. Snow exclaimed the wind was a hurricane, and dubbed the area “Hurricane Hill.”
First settled: 1896
Total area of Hurricane: 31.5 square miles
Total population (as of 2017): 17,135
County of origin: Washington