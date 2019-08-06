Meghan Zundel and Zane Muhlestein play indigenous instruments as part of an exhibit during the Night at the Museum event at the Hutchings Museum in Lehi on Friday, March 11, 2016. The event featured reenactments from different time periods as well as live animal exhibits. SAMMY JO HESTER, Daily Herald
Lehi's Hutchings Museum is a hands-on teaching museum filled with fossils, Native American artifacts, pioneer history and Wild West guns. It began with donations in 1956 from John and Eunice Hutchings and has grown since then.