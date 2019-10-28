The Italian Place has several locations (and even a food truck) over Utah County. The Italian Place specializes in cheesesteak sandwiches, with other subs to delight any taste bud.
Location: 1087 S. 750 East
Read the review here.
The Italian Place has several locations (and even a food truck) over Utah County. The Italian Place specializes in cheesesteak sandwiches, with other subs to delight any taste bud.
Location: 1087 S. 750 East
Read the review here.
Kurt Hanson is the Breaking News and Courts reporter for the Daily Herald. He can be reached at (801) 344-2560 or khanson@heraldextra.com. Follow him on Twitter: @hansonherald.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.