Nov. 16, LaVell Edwards Stadium, 1 p.m. MT, BYUtv/ESPN3
Opponent breakdown
Head coach: Rob Phenicie (3rd year)
2018: 6-5 (5-3 Big Sky)
Returning starters: 18 (11 off/7 def)
Players to Watch: Mitch Gueller (Sr. WR), Kody Graves (Sr. LB), Adkin Aguirre (Sr. DB)
Outlook: The Bengals return a lot of experienced players from a team that was decent in 2018. They will look to take a step forward and be in the mix for the Big Sky title.
Crystal Ball
If BYU is shockingly good: Idaho State has some good players but simply can’t won’t be able to stay with the Cougars for 60 minutes as the home team rolls.
If BYU takes a step backwards: The Cougars hurt themselves with stupid penalties and inept play, making this an ugly game all around.
What will actually happen: The Bengal depth will be a concern this late in the season, and BYU won’t have any trouble getting the win.
Score predictions
Jared Lloyd: BYU 59, Idaho State 6
Darnell Dickson: BYU 55, Idaho State 13
Phillip Morgan: BYU 48, Idaho State 3