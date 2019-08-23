Nov. 16, LaVell Edwards Stadium, 1 p.m. MT, BYUtv/ESPN3

Opponent breakdown

Head coach: Rob Phenicie (3rd year)

2018: 6-5 (5-3 Big Sky)

Returning starters: 18 (11 off/7 def)

Players to Watch: Mitch Gueller (Sr. WR), Kody Graves (Sr. LB), Adkin Aguirre (Sr. DB)

Outlook: The Bengals return a lot of experienced players from a team that was decent in 2018. They will look to take a step forward and be in the mix for the Big Sky title.

Crystal Ball

If BYU is shockingly good: Idaho State has some good players but simply can’t won’t be able to stay with the Cougars for 60 minutes as the home team rolls.

If BYU takes a step backwards: The Cougars hurt themselves with stupid penalties and inept play, making this an ugly game all around.

What will actually happen: The Bengal depth will be a concern this late in the season, and BYU won’t have any trouble getting the win.

Score predictions

Jared Lloyd: BYU 59, Idaho State 6

Darnell Dickson: BYU 55, Idaho State 13

Phillip Morgan: BYU 48, Idaho State 3

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!