LLOYD: With a series that has been as close as this one has over the last three decades, I think the answer is pretty clear: Make the LAST big play. How many times have the Cougars needed just one more score, a couple more yards, a lucky bounce, something and then we wouldn’t even be talking about this streak? Whether on offense, defense or special teams, you have to credit the Utes for being the ones to finish off the game. BYU has to take that out of Utah’s hands if it wants to get back to beating its rival.
DICKSON: The Cougars will win if they claim the turnover battle. It seems as if every season the Utes get a defensive touchdown or an easy score off of a dumb BYU turnover, last year being a pretty good example of that. I think the Cougar offense will be more efficient this season and be able to score more points, but they will put themselves behind the eight ball if they turn the ball over or allow a pick 6 against the Utes.