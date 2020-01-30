1. How big of an impact did the BYU men’s basketball loss at San Francisco have on the Cougar hopes of making the NCAA tournament?
DICKSON: Surprisingly, the metrics indicate BYU is even better off after the loss. The Cougars moved up to No. 19 in the KenPom ratings, their highest spot since January 2012. What we’ll find out on Thursday is what kind of emotional and mental impact the loss had on BYU. Will the players doubt themselves or will they attack Pepperdine with renewed energy? If I’m basing it on what I saw in practice on Wednesday, I’d go with the latter. The Cougars (and Coach Pope) are not real happy right now.
LLOYD: Like Darnell pointed out, I don’t think the defeat hurts BYU from a metrics standpoint but I see an underlying issue as being a big concern. This Cougar squad for whatever reason has really had a tough time closing out close games. BYU is just 3-5 in games decided by five points or less, including three overtime losses. I know injuries have had an impact but those moments are the gritty times when teams have to play with who they’ve got available and still find ways to win. Against the Dons, the Cougar free throw shooting wasn’t good enough in the final seconds and that’s a bad sign. My worry isn’t that BYU’s most recent loss will hurt as much as that the Cougars will find themselves in a similar position against a West Coast Conference team that isn’t as good and will let the game slip through their fingers. That’s the type of thing that could keep BYU out of the Big Dance.