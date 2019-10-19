5. How much impact do you think Friday night’s game against San Diego will have for the BYU women’s volleyball team moving forward?
LLOYD: As far as the West Coast Conference title and seeding in the NCAA tournament, yeah, that game is huge for both the Cougars and the Toreros. But I don’t think it should be blown out of proportion. To me, the rematch in San Diego on Nov. 15 is of much greater significance because I expect both teams to continue to pile up the wins and that game is closer to the end of the season when both teams want to be peaking. These are the types of matches players love playing in, so I expect both teams to be hungry when that showdown rolls around.
DICKSON: The tough thing for BYU is that no matter how they perform in West Coast Conference play they aren’t likely to raise their RPI by much, even with a win against San Diego. The Cougars are currently No. 9 in the rankings but No. 21 in RPI. San Diego is 40, Pepperdine is 65, Loyola Marymount is 79, Saint Mary’s is 86 and the rest of the league is in the 100’s. Getting a high RPI, as we saw last season in the Smith Fieldhouse, is rewarded with home games in the NCAA Tournament. Beating San Diego helps and its important to the Cougars to win the WCC title. It’s a goal and getting past the Toreros is a big step.