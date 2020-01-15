2. How big of an impact does Yoeli Childs’ finger injury have on the Cougar hoops season?
LLOYD: First of all, how can you not feel for Childs? He gets an unduly harsh sentence from the NCAA, which everyone (except the NCAA somehow) knows was ridiculous. He comes back and has a big game only to have to leave the floor because of cramps. Now he gets this injury. Man, life is just not fair, is it. With a healthy, un-suspended Childs for the entire season, it’s not hard to believe that the Cougars would be a one-loss team right now ranked in the Top 10 or at least the Top 15. But the silver lining is that BYU has figured out that it has the talent and experience to play great basketball even without Childs on the floor. It would be easy for the Cougars to subconsciously use his absence as a crutch but instead they haven’t let it distract them. I don’t think they will in the upcoming games either.
DICKSON: Any other year, it would be devastating. How many teams — even those from Power 5 conferences — could lose a 20-and-10 post player and still post a 7-4 record against good competition? That’s what the Cougars have done without Childs: 6-3 while he was serving his suspension and 1-1 since the finger injury. If Childs is out another 7-10 days, he’ll miss home against San Diego, at Gonzaga and the Bay Area trip to Pacific and San Francisco. That’s a really tough stretch with three of the four games on the road. Without Childs, BYU will be hard pressed to do better than breaking even. Any non-Gonzaga or Saint Mary’s losses will hurt the Cougars overall NET ranking and getting it back up against WCC teams is very difficult.