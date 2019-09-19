NEW UNI'S, WHO DIS? ⚪️❄️🔵#BYUFOOTBALL #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/H2N0Djg8rV— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 17, 2019
4. Do you like the new BYU football uniforms that will be worn for the UW game and how much effect will they have on the outcome?
LLOYD: Unless they’ve coated the uniforms in some sort of super-slick substance that will make it harder for the Huskies to make tackles, I don’t see the uniforms having any real impact on the game itself. I’ve never been a huge fan of teams like Oregon wearing 1,000 different uniforms. It always seems like a bad marketing gimmick to try to sell fans more merchandise. This to me is different because of the legacy aspect. I’ll have to see how they look on the field to gauge how I like the overall impact but I think honoring the players of the past is a good thing. BYU fans have to be hoping the Cougars play better wearing the throwback helmets than a lot of their counterparts in the 1960s did (BYU’s record was 42-50-1 during that decade).
DICKSON: The uniforms are fine and of course, present a great opportunity for BYU to make more money in apparel sales. As far as an impact on the game, I would be skeptical but for a few comments by former players. They say that new uniforms are cool and can give a team a lift in a home setting against a top-25 opponent. I don’t think that can be sustainable, but it could work in BYU’s favor in the first quarter.