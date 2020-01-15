5. BYU men’s volleyball has tallied 28 aces in its first four matches while its opponents have totaled 29. How important is it for the Cougars to equal or exceed opponents in that statistical category?
DICKSON: Aces are just part of the equation. The men’s game differs from the women’s game in that service pressure has such a huge impact on the results. You have to be able to get your opponent out of system more often because at this level, everybody has hitters who can pound the ball into the floor. A lot of teams have big-time servers, too. So aces are nice but it’s more important to have significant service pressure on your opponent and to pass the ball consistently. That could make a champion out of BYU this year.
LLOYD: I like how Darnell explained the importance of service pressure but I would say that in men’s volleyball aces are a result of being confident and aggressive at the service line. Teams have to strike a balance because you want to go for it but you also don’t want to consistently give the other side free points with service errors. The Cougars have averaged two aces per set against the early competition, which has been good but not great. I don’t expect that number to stay that high against elite opponents but if it does, BYU is going to be awfully tough to beat.