Ties that bind

Learn to make your own leather journals -- 3-4

Slice advice

Take a bite out of new Apple+ TV programming -- 5

Mad salchow ease

Who knew animated Disney stars had skating skills? -- 6-7

Got juice?

Get a Loaded Green mustache at Ivie Juice Bar -- 8-9

Baker's one-third dozen

Jenny Oaks Baker & Family Four cooking up SCERA shows -- 10-11

'Hollywood's Bleeding'

Post Malone delivers rockstar-worthy show at Vivint Arena -- 16

Events calendar -- online

Horoscopes -- 8

TV Listings -- 17-23

'Ford v Ferrari'- film review -- 24

Sound Hot Ticket -- online

On the cover: The Trans-Siberian Orchestra performs in concert. TSO brings its annual effects-laden holiday production to Vivint Smart Home Arena on Wednesday. See story, pages 12-15.

