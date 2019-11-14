Ties that bind
Learn to make your own leather journals -- 3-4
Slice advice
Take a bite out of new Apple+ TV programming -- 5
Mad salchow ease
Who knew animated Disney stars had skating skills? -- 6-7
Got juice?
Get a Loaded Green mustache at Ivie Juice Bar -- 8-9
Baker's one-third dozen
Jenny Oaks Baker & Family Four cooking up SCERA shows -- 10-11
'Hollywood's Bleeding'
Post Malone delivers rockstar-worthy show at Vivint Arena -- 16
Events calendar -- online
Horoscopes -- 8
TV Listings -- 17-23
'Ford v Ferrari'- film review -- 24
Sound Hot Ticket -- online
On the cover: The Trans-Siberian Orchestra performs in concert. TSO brings its annual effects-laden holiday production to Vivint Smart Home Arena on Wednesday. See story, pages 12-15.