Boo d'etat

Something scary this way comes at Utah County haunted houses -- 3, 24

Happy feat

Things going swimmingly for Vampire Penguin in American Fork -- 4-5

'Tis the season

Upcoming dance spooktacular at Covey should be a real 'Thriller'

Plant sows content

Former Led Zeppelin frontman dazzles Eccles crowd -- 8-9

How 'bout this jazz?

What if David Osmond and Caleb Chapman formed an orchestra? -- 10-11

'Old Time Rock and Roll'

Bob Seger visits Vivint Arena near end of farewell tour -- 15-16

TV Listings -- 17-23

Hot Tickets -- online

On the cover: Joaquin Phoenix stars in "Joker," opening nationwide on Thursday. For more on the film, see pages 12-14.

Courtesy of Niko Tavernise, Warner Bros. Pictures

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!